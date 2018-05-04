Maharashtra government announces new sops for agitated Maratha community

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Friday announced new sops aimed at wooing the agitating Maratha community after the community leaders had expressed displeasure over slow pace of implementation of promises made to the community.

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, who also heads the committee set up for dialogue with the Maratha community leaders, on Friday announced that the government shall pay half of the tuition fees of Maratha students pursuing medical and dental education and are getting benefits under the Chhatrapati Shahu Scholarship scheme folated by the government.

Maratha community leaders, who recently reviewed the status of implementation of promises made to the community had yesterday submitted a set of 15 new demands including the resolution of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. They had also demanded immediate implementation of the quota for the community and KG to PG free education.

However, the minister said that most of the demands originally raised by the community during series of Maratha Kranti Morcha last year have been fulfilled through weekly follow-up meetings. He also added that some elements are trying to politicize the issue and hence adding new demands every time.

The coordination committee of the Maratha community has given a 15-day ultimatum to the government for resolution of their pending demands.

Referring to the ultimatum, Patil said that only about one percent of mischievous elements of the community are creating trouble while the rest of the community is happy with the measures taken by the government.

He reiterated that as per the promises given to the community, implementation of all schemes regarding scholarships and hostels has already started.