Home Nation

Minor girl raped, burnt to death in Jharkhand

A 16-year-old girl was gang raped and subsequently burnt to death in front of her family members in Jharkhand's Chatra district.

Published: 04th May 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image of fire used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

RANCHI: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was gang raped and subsequently burnt to death in front of her family members in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday.

According to local media reports, the girl was abducted by four youths from near her house and raped. The family members had gone to attend a marriage.

The incident took place in Rajakendua village under Itkhori police station in Chatra district -- around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

The issue was raised in the village Panchayat on Friday morning. The Panchayat asked the accused to pay Rs 50,000 to the victim to settle the matter.

Enraged over the Panchayat diktat, the four youths went to the house of the girl and thrashed the family members and burnt her to death. The family members have filed a case at the Itkhori police station.

The four youths have been named accused in the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

In another rape incident in Palamau district, the village Panchyat asked the rape accused to pay Rs 15,000 to settle the issue.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in the district on Wednesday night when she had gone to her maternal uncle's house to attend a marriage.

The victim returned home on Thursday and informed her family members. The issue was taken to the village Panchayat which asked the maternal uncle to pay the fine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Reaching out to Dalits despite being bitten by mosquitoes, says Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal

Witness testifies in rape case against convicted self-styled godman Asaram

Salesman held for selling liquor bottle to 10-year-old boy in Rajasthan

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity