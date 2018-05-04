Home Nation

Pakistan releases ailing Indian prisoner

A 21-year-old Jetindaera Arjanwara who was in a Pakistani jail since 2013 was released on Thursday.

By ANI

AMRITSAR: A 21-year-old Jetindaera Arjanwara who was in a Pakistani jail since 2013 was released on Thursday.

The Indian National who is a resident of Madhya Pradesh said he was happy to return.

"'I have TB and Cancer, I was treated in Pakistan's jail, happy that I'm back," he told ANI.

Attari Naib Tehsildar Karanpal Singh said that he was given the duty of bringing Arjanwara back from ICP Attari to the hospital.

"Was given the duty to bring the boy back from ICP Attari to the hospital. He was brought through an ambulance with medical officers," he told ANI.

The Pakistan Foreign Office announced on Wednesday that it will release an Indian prisoner, owing to his deteriorating health.

A statement from the Foreign Office said that Pakistan will release Indian citizen Jetindaera, who is suffering from a blood disease, on humanitarian grounds, Geo TV reported.

