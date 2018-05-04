Reds vow revenge for Gadchiroli encounter

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Accepting the loss of cadres in the April 22 encounter, the Maoists in Gadchiroli have now warned of revenge. In a banner put up in the jungles of Repanpalli in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, the CPI (Maoist) blamed the police and armed forces for the loss of 40 cadres. The banner has also warned of revenge.

Meanwhile, the Gadchiroli police published full-page advertisements in leading newspapers to announce price money of over Rs 1.6 crore for information on five Naxal leaders.

Malojulla Venugopal is the most wanted Maoist leader with a `60 lakh cash award on his head. With multiple aliases, the CPI (Maoist) politburo member leads Red activities in south India and hails from Peddapalli in Andhra Pradesh.

His elder brother Mallojula Koteshwara Rao alias Kishenji was killed by CRPF in West Bengal in 2011. Venugopal replaced Kishenji in the highest decision-making body of the CPI (Maoist).

Sahyadri Teltumbde, who hails from Yavatmal district, carries a reward of `50 lakh. An engineer by education, Sahyadri is a central committee member and is known for his intellect. His brother Anand is married to the sister of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

Police have offered Rs 25 lakh for any information on Narmadaakka also known as Alluri Usharani Kirankumar, the only female member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee.

Other two Maoist leaders Joganna and Pahad Singh have Rs 20 lakh and Rs 16 lakh reward on their heads, respectively.