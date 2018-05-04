Home Nation

Reds vow revenge for Gadchiroli encounter

Accepting the loss of cadres in the April 22 encounter, the Maoists in Gadchiroli have now warned of revenge.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

A Maoist poster vowing revenge inside the jungles of Gadchiroli | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Accepting the loss of cadres in the April 22 encounter, the Maoists in Gadchiroli have now warned of revenge. In a banner put up in the jungles of Repanpalli in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, the CPI (Maoist) blamed the police and armed forces for the loss of 40 cadres. The banner has also warned of revenge.

Meanwhile, the Gadchiroli police published full-page advertisements in leading newspapers to announce price money of over Rs 1.6 crore for information on five Naxal leaders.

Malojulla Venugopal is the most wanted Maoist leader with a `60 lakh cash award on his head. With multiple aliases, the CPI (Maoist) politburo member leads Red activities in south India and hails from Peddapalli in Andhra Pradesh.

His elder brother Mallojula Koteshwara Rao alias Kishenji was killed by CRPF in West Bengal in 2011. Venugopal replaced Kishenji in the highest decision-making body of the CPI (Maoist).

Sahyadri Teltumbde, who hails from Yavatmal district, carries a reward of `50 lakh. An engineer by education, Sahyadri is a central committee member and is known for his intellect. His brother Anand is married to the sister of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

Police have offered Rs 25 lakh for any information on Narmadaakka also known as Alluri Usharani Kirankumar, the only female member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee.

Other two Maoist leaders Joganna and Pahad Singh have Rs 20 lakh and Rs 16 lakh reward on their heads, respectively. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gadchiroli encounter

Comments

More from this section

Mass boycott of National Awards as President honours only a select few

TMC MPs meet President on West Bengal pre-poll violence

Kasauli officer murder: Supreme Court seeks status of probe

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity