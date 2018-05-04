Salesman held for selling liquor bottle to 10-year-old boy in Rajasthan

By PTI

KOTA: A salesman was arrested today after a few members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) caught him red-handed selling a liquor bottle to a 10-year-old boy here, police said today.

The accused, identified as Balram, was booked under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, said Srichand Choudhary, the circle in-charge (CI) at Kunhari police station.

The police also questioned the minor's father who had sent him to purchase the liquor bottle, Choudhary said, adding that he was also booked under Section 78 of the JJ Act.

The CWC members would also be writing to the excise department for cancelling the license of the liquor shop after they found that it was charging more money than the original printed price, said CWC chairman (Kota) Harish Gurubhaxani.