Home Nation

SC reserves order on review plea by two death row convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case

The order was reserved after hearing arguments on behalf of the convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta who sought a review of its verdict. 

Published: 04th May 2018 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today reserved its order on the plea of two of the four condemned convicts seeking a review of its 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of the convicts Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta who sought a review of its verdict.

The apex court had on May 5, 2017 upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding capital punishment to four convicts--Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31)-- in the sensational Nirbhaya case that related to gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012 in Delhi.

The bench today asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Delhi Police, and lawyer A P Singh, counsel for Vinay and Pawan to file their written submissions by next Tuesday.

It had earlier reserved its verdict on the review petition filed by Mukesh.

Akshay has not filed a review petition yet.

The paramedic student was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in South Delhi by a gang of six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road naked.

She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Another accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail, while a convicted juvenile has come out of the reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirbhaya Supreme Court

Comments

More from this section

Awarding three-year jail term for guilty in Triple talaq case is atrocious: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Police launch 24-hour helpline number for women in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress defamed Hindus, Rahul Gandhi should apologise: Amit Shah

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity