Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assures to offer special package for Tripura

By UNI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has got the assurance of special package from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for implementation of 7th central pay commission (CPC) for the state government employees and some other development projects during his meeting last evening at New Delhi.

According to report, Deb also demanded to consider the gap grant of pre-devaluation of 14thFinance Commission for the state to tide over the financial crisis besides; special packages for development projects have been undertaken by the government.

Soon after assumed office chief minister in his first visit had sought a special package of Rs 20,000 Cr in which Rs 11000 Cr was overspent by the previous government.

To implement 7th CPC the state government required Rs 1400 Cr extra annually for about two lakhs employees and pensioners, officials stated.

"Jaitely ji had a patient hearing on the demand of additional fund to implement the promises laid down in BJP's vision document released by him before assembly election," Deb said, adding that finance minister was very much positive and sympathetic towards the demand of Tripura and certainly something will happen soon.

The chief minister called on Rajnath Singh and discussed issues related to the strengthening of internal security and border management of Tripura following continuous incidences of cross-border crimes and illegal narcotic business between two countries.

"We stressed on prioritizing border management to stop illegal movement," Deb said.

Also, there has been a discussion to facilitate clearance of movement of heavy goods and equipment of various PSUs such as ONGC via AshuganjPort (Bangladesh) into Agartala directly to the godowns as per the protocol adopted for FCI in 2015 under which it was permitted to take good carriers though prescribed routes up to the godowns.

The chief minister argued that the proposed transportation system would not only save the time also reduce transportation costs required for transhipment at the Integrated Check Post (ICP).

Deb will also assume to take up the matter in the meeting of NE Chief Ministers with UnionExternal Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today on pushing up Act EastPolicy.

Deb however, held meeting with Chief Managing Directors (CMD) ofNational Building Construction Company Ltd (NBCC), ONGC, DirectorGeneral of Software Technology Park of India (STPI) and ChiefExecutive Officer (CEO) of MyGov and asked them to speed up the projects implemented by them in the state and also to increase their CSR activities in Tripura to supplement the development initiatives of the government.

Apart from that, NBCC has been requested to partner in setting up of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Tripura and to undertake re-development plan of Kunjaban Township area in Agartala on PPP model.

Chief minister Deb further requested Director General of STPI to set up third Software Technology Park in Agartala apart from the existing two units as assured by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

CM apprised him that about 1.4 acre of land for construction of third STPI building will be provided by the state.

During the meeting with Arvind Gupta, CEO, MyGov, Deb requested the use of the digital platform of MyGov for Tripura to take the message of the Prime Minister across the world.