Venkaiah Naidu to visit South America on May 6

NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Guatemala, Peru and Panama in South America for a 5-day visit commencing from May 6.

Bilateral trade and investments are expected to be mainly discussed during the visit.

This will be Vice President's first overseas visit after assuming the office. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jasvantsinh Sumanbahi Bhabhor, four Members of Parliament and senior officers of the Government of India, as said in a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

During the visit Vice President is scheduled to hold meetings at the highest levels in the three countries. Further, he will interact with a score of respective parliamentarians of Guatemala, Peru and Panama.

A range of bilateral issues including the strengthening of institutional mechanisms for political interactions, multilateral matters, trade and commerce, investments, information technology, capacity building, traditional medicines, space, defence, and culture are expected to be discussed during the visit.

Further, the release noted an increase in the bilateral trade between the South America and India, especially in trade and investment sectors.

Vice President Naidu will also visit various eminent universities of the three countries and further meet members of the Indian diaspora residing in the three countries.

Earlier in July 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil and held a meeting with several South American leaders which was followed by his visit to Mexico in 2016.