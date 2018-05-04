Home Nation

West Bengal Panchayat polls: Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in EC notification

The Calcutta High Court division bench observed that the rules concerning the holding of the election and related processes fall in the purview of the state Election Commission.

Published: 04th May 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By ANI

CALCUTTA: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday refrained from interfering in state Election Commission's notification concerning the extension of filing of nominations for West Bengal Panchayat polls by one date.

In a petition moved by the Congress leader and lawyer Ritzu Ghoshal that challenged the notification for not specifying all dates related to the election and not being in sync with existing panchayat election law, the bench refrained.

It also took a strong view of the functioning of the Election Commission, questioning its way of tackling the entire election process.

The Calcutta High Court division bench observed that the rules concerning the holding of the election and related processes fall in the purview of the state Election Commission, a body which has not only been provided authority but also immunity.

However, the commission's functioning has resulted in a spate of litigations.

The court observed that elections should be completed on time. It further said that though it is refraining from interfering in the notification of the commission, it's a 'wakeup call for the commission'. On April 21, the Commission had issued a notification regarding the nomination, scrutiny, and withdrawal of nomination applications without declaring a date for counting.

Meanwhile, a set of petitions filed by political parties in Opposition, are awaiting the attention of Chief Justice-led division bench in Calcutta High Court.

The matter, which was supposed to be heard today, will now be heard on 8 May. However, as panchayat-related prayers were still underway in other courtrooms when the court was to hear these petitions, the matter was deferred for 8 May to avoid possible conflicting orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Calcutta High Court West Bengal Panchayat polls Election Commission

Comments

More from this section

Minor girl raped, burnt to death in Jharkhand

Reaching out to Dalits despite being bitten by mosquitoes, says Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal

Witness testifies in rape case against convicted self-styled godman Asaram

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity