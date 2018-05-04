West Bengal Panchayat polls: Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in EC notification

By ANI

CALCUTTA: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday refrained from interfering in state Election Commission's notification concerning the extension of filing of nominations for West Bengal Panchayat polls by one date.

In a petition moved by the Congress leader and lawyer Ritzu Ghoshal that challenged the notification for not specifying all dates related to the election and not being in sync with existing panchayat election law, the bench refrained.

It also took a strong view of the functioning of the Election Commission, questioning its way of tackling the entire election process.

The Calcutta High Court division bench observed that the rules concerning the holding of the election and related processes fall in the purview of the state Election Commission, a body which has not only been provided authority but also immunity.

However, the commission's functioning has resulted in a spate of litigations.

The court observed that elections should be completed on time. It further said that though it is refraining from interfering in the notification of the commission, it's a 'wakeup call for the commission'. On April 21, the Commission had issued a notification regarding the nomination, scrutiny, and withdrawal of nomination applications without declaring a date for counting.

Meanwhile, a set of petitions filed by political parties in Opposition, are awaiting the attention of Chief Justice-led division bench in Calcutta High Court.

The matter, which was supposed to be heard today, will now be heard on 8 May. However, as panchayat-related prayers were still underway in other courtrooms when the court was to hear these petitions, the matter was deferred for 8 May to avoid possible conflicting orders.