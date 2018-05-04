Woman held captive by Kasganj DSP rescued

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman, who was rescued following a raid at the DSP bungalow at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, has accused the police officer of holding her captive and abusing her.

The woman accused Kasganj City DSP Ajay Kumar of trying to burn her alive. She said she would meet the CM to seek justice. An FIR was filed against the DSP, who has been shifted out of Kasganj, pending an enquiry.

According to the police, the woman managed to contact her friend after she found a mobile phone in the house in which she was held captive. “Her friend gave her the numbers of mediapersons after which we conducted a raid at the DSP’s house and rescued her,” a police officer said.

The 28-year-old has also accused Kumar of cheating. She alleged that he had married her despite having a wife and that he held her captive to prevent outsiders from knowing about his second marriage.

“We will take action against the DSP, if medical tests substantiate the charges,” the police officer said. Pushkar Banakar