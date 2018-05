By PTI

JAMMU: A woman allegedly abducted by a man a few days ago, was rescued and her kidnapper was arrested, police said today.

Acting on a complaint filed by the family members of the woman, the police registered a case, said Abid Bhukhari, the SHO of Chanderkot police station.

Various teams were formed to trace the kidnapper.

The accused, identified as Jagdeep Raj, was arrested last evening from Lakhanpur belt of Kathua district, the SHO said.

The police also seized the car in which Raj was travelling, he added.