Bihar Matric Results 2018 likely on May 10

The Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) exams were held at 1,426 centers across the state and around 17.24 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Bihar board Class 10th Matric Exams 2018.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:12 PM

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the BSEB Class 10 matric results 2018 on May 10. This year the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) exam was held between February 21st and February 28th, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/

www.results.shiksha

http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

Steps to check BSEB 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter BSEB Results 
Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View BSEB Results result and take clear print of it for future reference.

