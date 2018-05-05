Home Nation

Delhi's St Stephen's College reports inflammatory quotes in college chapel

Controversial quotes were reportedly found written on the door of a chapel at Delhi University's St Stephen's college, Delhi.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Controversial quotes were reportedly found written on the door of a chapel at Delhi University's St Stephen's college here.

Students union president Sai Aashirwaad said inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found written on the chapel's main door, while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross situated behind the chapel yesterday.

"The messages, however, were cleared today," he said.

The college administration had announced preparatory holidays for students from April 28, with only those having practical exams attending the college.

Principal John Varghese was unavailable for comments.

