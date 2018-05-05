Home Nation

FIR against JNU professor for molestation of student, cross FIR lodged against student

The professor allegedly molested a female student at the door of the school of social sciences while the professor was trying to enter the building on 9th February.

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Friday filed two FIRs on complaints given by a JNU professor and a female student in February. According to the complaint accessed by New Indian Express, the professor allegedly molested a female student at the door of the school of social sciences while the professor was trying to enter the building on 9th February.

On the other side, the professor has alleged that few students on 9th February tried to stop him from entering into the social sciences department building forcefully and thrashed him badly. In his complaint, he alleged that students gathered there had called more students, following which he called the police.

According to the police, the professor will ask to join investigation by next week. Also, few students will also be questioned on the basis of the complaint given by the professor.

