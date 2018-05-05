Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed, 5 hurt as vehicle in Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta's convoy falls into canal

A vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta's convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal here today, killing a photographer of the state's information department.

Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Kavinder Gupta. | ANI

By PTI

JAMMU: A vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta's convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal here today, killing a photographer of the state's information department and injuring five others, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suram Singh (50), the police said, adding that the driver and four passengers were among the injured.

The accident took place near the Greater Kailash area, on the outskirts of Jammu, when Kumar's convoy was returning from a function, a senior police official said.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and Singh's body was retrieved from the vehicle, the official added.

Ruling out rash driving, Gupta said the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"I will visit the deceased's family to personally express my condolences," the deputy chief minister added.

