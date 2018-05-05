Home Nation

Life returns to normal in south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian

A youth died and several others were injured when security forces opened fire and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators, who hit streets to disrupt operation against holed up militants.

Published: 05th May 2018 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir Police

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Life returned to normal in Pulwama and Shopian after remaining crippled for two days due to strike against death of a youth in security force action on demonstrators near an encounter site in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, a complete shutdown was observed in Dialgam in Anantnag against the arrests made by security forces in the area.

Shops and business establishments reopened and traffic was plying normally on all roads in Pulwama and Shopian districts, where work in government offices and banks was functioning normally.

Class work resumed in all educational institutes in the twin south Kashmir districts.

Meanwhile, life returned to normal in Anantnag and Kulgam districts on Friday after remained crippled for a day on Thursday.

But, business and other activities were crippled and traffic was off the road in Dialgam against the arrest of several youth by security forces in various raids.

Security forces were deployed in some sensitive areas in south Kashmir as precautionary measure.

A youth died and several others were injured when security forces opened fire and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators, who hit streets to disrupt operation against holed up militants in Shopian on Wednesday.

The militants later managed to escape.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pulwama Shopian south Kashmir

Comments

More from this section

FIR against JNU professor for molestation of student, cross FIR lodged against student

Jindal Global Law School students get highest 'Day Zero' placement offers

Two civilians abducted, killed by LeT militants in Jammu and Kashmir 

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final