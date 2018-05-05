Life returns to normal in south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Life returned to normal in Pulwama and Shopian after remaining crippled for two days due to strike against death of a youth in security force action on demonstrators near an encounter site in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, a complete shutdown was observed in Dialgam in Anantnag against the arrests made by security forces in the area.

Shops and business establishments reopened and traffic was plying normally on all roads in Pulwama and Shopian districts, where work in government offices and banks was functioning normally.

Class work resumed in all educational institutes in the twin south Kashmir districts.

Meanwhile, life returned to normal in Anantnag and Kulgam districts on Friday after remained crippled for a day on Thursday.

But, business and other activities were crippled and traffic was off the road in Dialgam against the arrest of several youth by security forces in various raids.

Security forces were deployed in some sensitive areas in south Kashmir as precautionary measure.

A youth died and several others were injured when security forces opened fire and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators, who hit streets to disrupt operation against holed up militants in Shopian on Wednesday.

The militants later managed to escape.