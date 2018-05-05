Home Nation

Maharashtra: Villager shot dead by naxals in Gadchiroli

A group of naxals allegedly shot dead a 45-year-old man in Horekasa village in Gadchiroli district, police said today.

A Maoist poster vowing revenge inside the jungles of Gadchiroli | EXPRESS

The incident took place late last night, they said.

The victim, Pandurang Pada, a resident of Horekasa in Dhanora tehsil was asleep in his house when around nine naxals stormed in and tried to take him into the forest area forcibly, a statement issued by Gadchiroli police said.

His family members raised an alarm, following which residents of the village gathered outside their house.

All of them requested the rebels to leave Pandurang.

However, the naxals, who were armed, forcibly took him into the forest area and shot him dead there, police said.

On hearing the gunshots, some villagers went to the site, only to find Pandurang lying dead.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

