Police officer killed in encounter with ULFA(I) militants in Assam

Bhaskar Kalita, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district of Assam, was killed in an encounter with ULFA (Independent) militants along the Arunachal border.

Published: 05th May 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 01:08 AM

By PTI

GUWAHATI/TINSUKIA: Bhaskar Kalita, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district of Assam, was killed in an encounter with ULFA (Independent) militants along the interstate boundary with Arunachal Pradesh today, a top Assam Police official said in Guwahati.

On receiving information about the presence of ULFA(I) extremists in a house near Bordumsa, Assam Police and Cobra Battalion of CRPF, led by Bhaskar Kalita, raided the area, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Pallav Bhattacharyya told PTI tonight.

With the security forces cordoning off the area, the insurgents opened fire at them and in the exchange of bullets the OC was killed, Bhattacharyya said.

Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) of Eastern Range R P Meena rushed from his base in Jorhat to the site, along with Tinsukia district Superintendent of Police and other senior officials, he said.

Asked about reported death of two ULFA ultras in the encounter and two women cadres being apprehended, the ADGP said, "We have no such information as of now. Only after the officials reach the site, we will know."

