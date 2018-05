By UNI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday selected Mr Miani dalbot Shira as the party's candidate for the Ampati assembly bypoll in Meghalaya.

According to a release by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, ''Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ms Miani Dalbot Shira for the ensuing by-election to the legislative assembly of Meghalaya from 53 Ampati ST constituency.''

Miani D Shira, who is the daughter of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, will take on G Momin of the National People's party in the May 28 bypoll.