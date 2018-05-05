Home Nation

Right-wing groups disrupt namaz again in Gurugram

Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti members stop Muslims from offering Friday prayers in the open in Gurugram

Published: 05th May 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim men roll up namaz mats after they were forced to stop offering Friday prayers in a park in Gurugram | EXPRESS

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, an umbrella body of 12 Hindu Right wing groups including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Shiv Sena, Hindu Jagran Manch and Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, among others, on Friday stopped almost 1,000 Muslims from offering namaz in the open in Gurugram, in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

The Samiti said Muslims should not offer namaz in public places as it causes inconvenience to others. “They should offer namaz at pre-designated places instead of public places like National Highway-8, Hero Honda Chowk and Sahara Mall. Our protest was for maintaining peace and brotherhood by politely asking them to vacate public places and refrain from offering namaz there,” said Abhishek Gaur, Gurugram district head, Bajrang Dal, and a key member of the Samiti.

However, Muslim leaders said while people don’t offer namaz at places restricted by the local police, the Right-Wing groups didn’t allow them to offer namaz even at other places where the cops have no objections.

A controversy had erupted on April 20 when a few men disrupted namaz in Sector 53. A case was registered by the Gurugram police and six men were arrested. A video also went viral showing six men of Kanhai and Wazirabad villages chasing away people offering namaz and raising slogans. Later, on Sunday, all the accused were released on bail and soon after, the Samiti members decided to stage a protest on May 4.

Interestingly, after the protest against namaz in Sector 53 on April 20, Haryana government allegedly put up a board on a vacant plot stating that the land belongs to the government.

So far, only one case has been registered after Right-Wing groups stopped namaz on April 20 and police claim that no fresh complaint has been filed by anyone over the incident.

“We have been offering namaz at 106 places for the last 20-25 years. Suddenly, on April 20, a group of men disrupted prayers in Sector 53 and asked people to leave. Now, they don’t want us to offer namaz in parks, gardens and other places too, as the group claims that it causes inconvenience to the public. Earlier this week, we had met Gurugram Police Commissioner and he had asked us not to offer namaz at three places, including in Sector 53. We avoided these places on Friday, but were still stopped from offering namaz in nine places including Sahara Mall, three places in Cyber City, and Sikandarpur,” Haji Shahzad Khan, a local Muslim leader and complainant in the FIR filed on April 20 incident, told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
namaz gurugram right wing organisations

Comments

More from this section

Squalls predicted in North-East, thunderstorms in northern, central India and four south states

Punjab Congress bypoll nominee Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia booked for illegal mining

Jammu and Kashmir government rebuts WHO report on air pollution in Srinagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity