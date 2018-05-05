Home Nation

Ten Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

RAIPUR: Ten Naxals were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said today.

The arrests were made during search operations launched by security forces in the jungles of Bijapur in view of a bandh (shutdown) call given by Naxals, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Separate teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and District Force (DF) were involved in these operations which were underway since yesterday, he said.

Maoists had given a bandh call on Friday to protest against an encounter (on April 22) in Gadhchiroli in neighbouring Maharashtra in which 39 ultras, including senior ranking operatives, were gunned down by security forces.

Today, six Naxals were arrested by a squad of DRG and DF when it was cordoning off jungles of Loded, Dhangol and Dampaya villages under Madded police station area, he said.

Three others were held from Polampalli forest under Basaguda police station limits by a team of the CoBRA's 204th battalion and DF, Garg added.

The official identified those arrested in Madded were identified as Pinnapalli Veera (45), Gaureya Dubba (59), Dubba Shankar (28), Dubba Kanhaiya (40), Kudiyam Ramesh (27) and Shankar Gote (22).

The Naxals arrested from Basaguda have been identified as Sodhi Raju (26), Madkam Pandu (24) and Kamlu Bheema (45), he said.

Another cadre, identified as Aaytu Madvi (22), was arrested from Darbha village under Kutru police station area by the local police, he said.

All those arrested were allegedly involved in attacks on police parties, attempt to murder, loot and other offences, he said.

