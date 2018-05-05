Home Nation

Train engine catches fire in UP's Mahoba district, none injured

Published: 05th May 2018 06:08 PM

Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire. | ANI

By PTI

BANDA: The engine of Udaipur InterCity Express caught fire in neighbouring Mahoba district this afternoon, but no one was injured in the incident, a railway official said.

The train was on its way to Udaipur from Khajuraho.

The driver stopped the train as soon as he saw smoke emanating from the engine between Kulpahad and Harpalpur railway stations, the PRO of Jhansi railway station, Manoj Singh, said.

Railway and GRP officials rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within half an hour, he said.

The train resumed its onward journey around 3 pm after the engine was repaired.

Traffic on the route was normal, the official said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Udaipur InterCity Expres

