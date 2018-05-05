Home Nation

Two civilians abducted, killed by LeT militants in Jammu and Kashmir 

Published: 05th May 2018 08:39 AM

Representational image of militants. (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two persons were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar - both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- last night and abducted them, a police official said.

"At about 3:30 am today, the militants shot both of them dead," he said.

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) -- a driver by profession.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident," the official said.

"A case has been registered and investigations taken up," he said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Bandipora district Jammu and Kashmir

