Uttar Pradesh: RLD, Samajwadi Party tie up for Kairana, Noorpur by-poll

LUCKNOW: With an intention to repeat Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Kairana and Noorpur, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Chaudhary Ajit Singh, on Saturday, decided to file a common candidate against ruling BJP in Kairana parliamentary constituency, the by-election to which is scheduled for May 28. Noorpur Assembly seat will also witness by-poll same day.

Notably, the BSP is not contesting the by-polls. BSP chief Mayawati had announced after losing Rajya Sabha polls in UP that she would not mobilise her workers for any by-poll till 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the Congress is yet to open its cards.

The by-election to Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats has been necessitated due to the death of BJP lawmakers—Hukum Singh and Lokendra Singh Chauhan, last year.

After hectic three-hour parleys between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD’s national general secretary Jayant Chaudhary (Ajit Singh’s son) in Lucknow on Friday, the two parties agreed to field Tabassum Hasan, wife of former BSP MP Munawwar Hasan, as RLD’s candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll.

As per the decision taken at the SP-RLD leaders’ meeting, Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has been given to RLD while Noorpur assembly constituency has fallen into the kitty of SP and both the parties will support each other’s candidates at both places.

Speaking over the issue, a senior RLD leader claimed that Jayant Chaudhary could have fought from Kairana but party wanted to bridge the gap between Muslims and Jats that occurred during the 2013 riots. “So a Muslim candidate has been fielded,” he maintained.

On the other, interacting with media persons, Chaudhary said that he would visit Jat-dominated areas himself to convince them to vote for Tabassum. RLD neither have an MP in the current Lok Sabha, nor does it have an MLA in UP Assembly.

However, SP has seven MPs in the lower house after Gorakhpur and Phulpur wins and it has 47 MLA in UP Assembly. The demographic equation of the of the region strategically favours a Muslim

candidate in Kairana.

The Lok Sabha constituency, held by BJP’s Hukum Singh, has around 16 lakh voters including around five lakh Muslims, two lakh each Dalits and Jats and another major chunk is of Gurjars who constitute one lakh votes.