Home Nation

Bhopal bans movement of horses in city to curb spreading of Glanders disease

Families planning a memorable wedding for their sons in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal will have to shelve the idea of seeing the groom on the horse now.

Published: 06th May 2018 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | File Photo

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Families planning a memorable wedding for their sons in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal will have to shelve the idea of seeing the groom on the horse now.

Reason: The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the movement of horses and related class of animals within the municipal limits of the city, to prevent the possibility of spread of contagious Glanders Disease that was detected recently in a horse in the Kaji Camp-Bafna Colony area.

According to the order issued by the BMC commissioner Priyanka Das, “the order was issued following the receipt of the letter from the Bhopal district collector, which informed about a horse owned by one Rahman in Kaji Camp-Bafna Colony area, being detected to be suffering with the Glanders Disease.

In line with the notifications and circulars issued by the central government and state government for control of Glanders Disease as well as other contagious diseases, the BMC commissioner ordered a ban on the movement of horses and related class of animals, their exhibition at fairs and festivals and horse races at sports events with effect from May 4 till further orders.

The copies of the BMC commissioner’s order have been sent to the district police, regional transport office (RTO), deputy director (animal health services Bhopal), all BMC zonal officers and sanitation officers for compliance.

Glanders is an infectious disease by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei. It’s primarily a disease affecting horses, but can also spread to donkeys, mules, goats, dogs and cats. As per veterinary experts, Glanders can even be passed on to humans, through contact with affected animals, particularly from nasal discharge of infected animal.

The ban on movement and show of horses within the municipal limits of the city is bound play spoilsport to the plans of those families who might have booked horses for their grooms to travel to the bride home in imperial style. While six marriage muhurats (auspicious days) are slated between May 5 and May 13, ten marriage days are there in June, ensued by nine such auspicious dates in July.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Glanders disease

Comments

More from this section
Shashi Tharoor. (File photo)

Keep tweeting, ignore troglodytes: Shashi Tharoor to Rahul Gandhi

BJP changes tack, fields record Muslim candidates for West Bengal panchayat polls

File photo of a Singapore Airlines (Reuters)

Singapore Airlines flight develops glitch at NSC Bose airport

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats