Home Nation

BJP leader Mukul Roy promises voters free smartphones, courts controversy

BJP leader Mukul Roy has stirred up a controversy after he promised gifting smartphones to first-time voters in Jalpaiguri district.

Published: 06th May 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Mukul Roy has stirred up a controversy after he promised gifting smartphones to first-time voters in Jalpaiguri district, if the party emerged victorious at the Zilla Parishad there in the upcoming panchayat elections.

"If we manage winning the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, we will be giving away smartphones to all the young voters who have turned 18 years," Roy said at a rally yesterday. The Central government is advocating cashless transactions and for that we require smartphones", he said.

The ruling Triamool Congress hit back at Roy, saying the people of the state will not surrender to such "lucrative" offers.

"The people of Bengal may be poor, but I am sure that they will not surrender to all these lucrative offers. We have brought this to the notice of the State Election Commission. We hope that they will act soon," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

The TMC's Jalpaiguri District president Sourav Chakraborty said Roy had violated the model code of conduct, and that the party would take legal action against him.

"This is only to befool the common people. We are taking legal step against him in this matter. He must apologise to the people. This is the political culture of the BJP," he said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty added: "Mukul has definitely violated the model code of conduct.

This was his practice when he was with the TMC because (chief minister) Mamata Banerjee's party endorses such moves.

The SEC must step into the matter and take appropriate action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukul Roy BJP Jalpaiguri Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Triamool Congress

Comments

More from this section

Landslide near Assam-Meghalaya border hits traffic on NH-44

Man sets neighbour's house on fire in Punjab, 10-year-old boy killed, five injured

High-level meeting of security agencies held in Attari on India-Pakistan border

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats