Differently abled minor raped, murdered in Madhya Pradesh

An 8-year-old specially-abled girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori.

Published: 06th May 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

DINDORI, MADHYA PRADESH: An 8-year-old specially-abled girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori.

An investigation in the case is underway.

In the recent past, there has been a surge in sexual crimes against minor girls.

In January, an eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed.

In Indore, an infant below the age of one was allegedly raped and killed.

Taking cognizance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

