First ever recovery of German G-3 rifle from Chhattisgarh Naxals: Police

The HK G-3 rifle was recovered after a May 3 encounter in Sukma district between Maoists and security forces a police officer said.

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police today claimed that for the first time it had recovered a German-made rifle after an anti-Maoist operation in the state.

The German Heckler and Koch (HK) G-3 rifle was recovered after a May 3 encounter in Sukma district between Maoists and security forces a police officer said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI that the rifle was recovered from the site of an encounter, which took place on May 3 in Putpalli village under the Kistaram police station area.

"This is a G-3 rifle manufactured by the German firm Heckler and Koch. It is the first time this type of weapon has been recovered in Chhattisgarh," Meena said.

He said that the rifle appeared to be a smuggled one.

Two Naxals were killed in this encounter that took place between the ultras and a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force, the official said.

Deputy Inspector General (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI that this weapon looked, at first sight, like a UK-made Self Loading Rifle (SLR) usually used by security forces.

But, closer inspection threw up minute differences, he said.

"We are investigating the antecedents of the weapon and how the Naxals got their hands on it," the DIG said.

Police had also recovered an AK-47 rifle and a 12 bore gun after the encounter, officials said.

