Five rapes reported every day in Delhi in first three and half months in 2018

According to the Delhi Police statistics, about 578 rape cases were reported till April 15 as compared to 563 cases in 2017.

Published: 06th May 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:20 AM

Int this file photo, various women's organization of Assam take part in a protest rally against the rape cases in the country in Guwahati on Saturday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rapes against women have risen sharply in past three-and-half-months in the national capital, with over five such cases reported every day. This is despite after the National Capital saw massive protests after the Nirbhaya case in 2012.  

According to the Delhi Police statistics, about 578 rape cases were reported till April 15 as compared to 563 cases in 2017.  The Delhi Police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the cases last year, the accused was known to the victim.When it came to crime against women this year till April 15, there were 995 kidnappings, 883 assaults, 544 cruelty cases involving husband and in-laws, and 578 rapes.  

However, there was a decline in number of assault cases as 944 such instances were reported last year.  The Delhi Police also categorised crime against women on the basis of ‘insult to the modest of women’, ‘abduction’, ‘dowry death’ and ‘dowry prohibition’.

In 2017, as many as 2,146 rape cases were reported while 2,155 in 2016.Delhi also topped the charts in crime against women city-wise in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released last year with a total of 13,803 cases in 2016.

