Jammu and Kashmir: Internet snapped in Shopian, remains suspended in Srinagar for second day

Official sources said that mobile internet and broadband service has been snapped in Shopian since this morning after eruption of encounter at Imam Sahib.

06th May 2018

In this file image, security personnel guard in a street during curfew-like restrictions imposed by the authorities to maintain law and order in Shopian in Srinagar. | PTI File

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Mobile internet of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was suspended on Sunday as a precautionary measure in south Kashmir district of Shopian, where an encounter ensued on Sunday morning between militants and security forces.

Meanwhile, internet service remained suspended in summer capital, Srinagar for the second day today to prevent spread of rumours.

Though only mobile internet service was being suspended when there was any law and order problem in the past, but today broadband has also been snapped, locals alleged.

The mobile internet services of all cellular companies were suspended as precautionary measure following an encounter which ensued between militants and security forces at Rampora Chattabal area of the city on Saturday morning.

The service remained suspended today also.

However, broadband internet service of BSNL and point to point service of other providers were functioning normally though with very slow speed in Srinagar.

The authorities had directed all cellular companies to suspend 3G, 4G and 2G mobile internet services till further order in Srinagar to prevent spread of any rumour on social media.

However, despite suspension of internet service, people uploaded live video of death of a youth after he was run over by a police vehicle during demonstration in downtown area of Srinagar yesterday.

Though police initially denied the incident, later after it's visuals uploaded on social media networks, a case was registered against the driver.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also directed police to take stern action against the guilty driver.

