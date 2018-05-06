Madhya Pradesh: Woman accuses BJP MP aide, another of rape in Sehore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old woman has accused two men, including one said to be the representative of a BJP MP, of raping her for the last two years in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

Sehore is the home district of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mukesh Thakur — who is said to be the representative of Dewas MP Manohar Untwal — is absconding. The other accused was arrested.

Both the accused had got the woman employed with a real estate businessman in Indore, the police said, adding the duo kept the woman in a rented room and repeatedly exploited her. Recently, the woman and the men had some dispute. On Sunday, she reached Ashta and lodged a police complaint.

The police have lodged a case of rape again the duo and are searching for the man on run. The woman complained to the police that she worked at the PM Skill Development Centre. In the past, the centre director Raja Collector had raped her and later his friend Mukesh also exploited her.

The police said Raja who runs the PM Skill Development centre in Ashta had hired the woman at his centre in 2016. The woman, the police said, claimed that she was allured by Raja who promised her to help out in starting her own coaching classes.

Later Raja coaxed her into intimacy and also forced her to have physical relation with his friend Mukesh, who allegedly raped the girl on seven- eight occasions. The matter being related to a highly placed politician, the police remained tight-lipped in the case.Sub divisional police officer GP Agrawal said the two were booked for rape.

Recently, a 21-year-old journalism student, who accused Congress MLA Hemant Katare of abduction and rape, had said the allegations were false. She has claimed that she was used as a “political tool” by the BJP.