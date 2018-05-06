Home Nation

Minor girl raped, set on fire in Jharkhand; suffers 70 per cent burns

A minor girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in Jharkhand's Pakur district, following which the accused was arrested.

Published: 06th May 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Stop

For representational purposes

By PTI

PAKUR: A minor girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in Jharkhand's Pakur district, following which the accused was arrested, police said today.

The incident comes close on the heels of another minor girl being allegedly raped and burnt to death in the state's Chatra district, in which 15 people were arrested till yesterday and a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the case.

The incident in Pakur district took place on Friday night and the accused was arrested after the incident came to light yesterday, police said.

The girl has been admitted to a nursing home in Jangipur in neighbouring West Bengal, with 70 per cent burns, they said, adding that she is battling for life.

The accused entered the girl's house when she was alone and raped her, Officer-in-Charge, Pakur Town police station, Indrasekhar Jha, said.

The officer said that when the victim said she would inform her family members about the incident, the accused dragged her to the bathroom, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

The victim's neighbours rushed to the spot after they heard her screams, rescued her and took her to the Jangipur nursing home, police said.

Jha said a police team has recorded the victim's statement.

Confirming the incident, Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said the accused has been arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand Pakur Chatra West Bengal Jangipur

Comments

More from this section

102 villages in Jammu region 'un-electrified': Power Development Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma

Thunderstorm warning: Schools in Haryana to remain shut on May 7, 8

Congress MLA Aditi Singh trashes rumours of her marriage with Rahul Gandhi

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats