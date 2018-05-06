Home Nation

Singapore Airlines flight develops glitch at NSC Bose airport

A Singapore Airlines flight developed a hydraulic failure on the runway during landing at the airport here last night, airport sources said.

Published: 06th May 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a Singapore Airlines (Reuters)

By PTI

It took about 20 minutes to take the plane, which touched down at about 11.

30 pm, to the parking bay of the NSC Bose airport, they said.

During that period no aircraft was allowed to land in the airport, they said.

Singapore Airlines

