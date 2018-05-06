Home Nation

Thunderstorm warning: Schools in Haryana to remain shut on May 7, 8

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The meteorological department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with squall at isolated places in Haryana between May 7 and 8, following which the state government decided that all government and private schools will remain closed on these two days.

State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma today said the decision to keep schools closed on May 7 and 8 has been taken in view of the MeT Depatment's warning.

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm with squall at isolated places in the state on May 7 and thunderstorm with squall and hail at some places on May 8.

In view of the warning, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

A spokesperson of the department said there is no need to panic and people should follow the precautions, pay special attention to children and senior citizens.

All departments have been directed to stay alert, he said.

