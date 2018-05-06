Home Nation

 Two foreigners among three LeT militants killed in Srinagar

FIR registered after a civilian was killed and over 20 were injured as security personnel and protesters clashed at Noorbagh; separatists call for general strike today.

Published: 06th May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel take away the body of a slain Lashkar militant at the end of the encounter in Srinagar | zahoor punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Ahead of the Monday re-opening of Civil Secretariat, security personnel foiled a major attack in Srinagar by eliminating three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including two of foreign origin, in a seven-hour encounter

Soon, clashes broke out during which a police vehicle allegedly ran over a youth, Adil Ahmad, at Noorbagh area, about 3-4 km away from the encounter site.  But, the police said Ahmad died in a ‘road accident’ during stone pelting in the area.

In the Saturday’s encounter, the second gunfight in Srinagar this year, four security men, including a CRPF assistant commandant and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured. In February, two militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in an encounter at Karan Nagar. The Army was not involved in the Saturday operation as it took place in Srinagar.

Police said two militants were foreigners and the third was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Hamal, a resident of Fateh Kadal in downtown Srinagar. Hamal had joined Laskhar in April last year.IG, CRPF, Ravideep Singh Sahi told TNIE that the police and CRPF men launched a joint combing and search operation in Chattabal area — a few kilometres away from Civil Secretariat — on Saturday morning. Security personnel encircled an under-construction building, where the militants hid. Sahi said the first contact with the militants was established at 4 am and then there was a lull of nearly two hours. “At 6.15 am, the militants again fired on the security personnel. The fire was returned, triggering an encounter. The encounter ended at 1 pm after all the three militants were killed.”

Thee AK-47 rifles and their magazines, UBGL, grenades, a wire cutter, a medical kit and matrix sheets were found at the encounter site. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani said the recovery of weapons and other material indicate that the militants planned a major attack.Later, five photo-journalists were injured in clashes at the SMHS hospital after the police took away the body of Ahmad for conducting legal formalities.

Clashes were reported from Chattabal area and other areas of downtown Srinagar. Youths pelted stones on the security men, who fired tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse the protestors. Over 20 protesters sustained injuries, with a majority of them hit by pellets.  

“An FIR was registered with the Safa Kadal police station  (in connection with the Noorbagh incident). The proceedings have been started against the police vehicle and driver, which was involved in the incident,” Pani said, adding the police was in no way justifying the action.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for shutdown on Sunday against the militant and civilian ‘killings’ in Srinagar.The state capital and its adjoining areas also observed spontaneous shutdown after the Saturday’s encounter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
srinagar militants killed

Comments

More from this section

Spike in numbers led to out of state centre allotments, says Centre on NEET exam controversy

Insider-out

I have a mind of own. Son has a mind of his own: Yashwant Sinha

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats