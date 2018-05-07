Home Nation

16-year-old raped, set ablaze in Jharkhand, one held

The girl was alone at her uncle's residence when a man from the village entered her house and attacked her.

Published: 07th May 2018

By ANI

PAKUR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set on fire in Kankarbona area of Pakur in Jharkhand.

The victim has been admitted to West Bengal's Malda Hospital and is in a critical condition.

The girl was alone at her uncle's residence when a man from the village entered her house and attacked her. As the girl resisted the rape attempt, the accused poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. He fled the spot after the incident.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Barnwal said that the accused was arrested on the basis of the statement of the victim.

The accused was sent to jail after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Rs 30,000 has been provided to the girl's family as immediate aid. The administration has assured the family of complete cooperation.

Pakur Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Jha said that the administration will bear the entire expenditure for the girl's treatment.

Meanwhile, the case will be tried in a fast track court.

