19 school children injured in collision on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway
The school bus overturned after the collision, leaving 19 students, both boys and girls, injured, Sub inspector of Kotputali Police Station Rajesh Kumar said.
Published: 07th May 2018 12:06 PM | Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:06 PM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: Nineteen students of a private school were injured when their school bus was hit by another bus on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway this morning, police said.
He said the children have been admitted to a local hospital.