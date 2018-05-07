Home Nation

19 school children injured in collision on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway

The school bus overturned after the collision, leaving 19 students, both boys and girls, injured, Sub inspector of Kotputali Police Station Rajesh Kumar said.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nineteen students of a private school were injured when their school bus was hit by another bus on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway this morning, police said.

The school bus overturned after the collision, leaving 19 students, both boys and girls, injured, Sub inspector of Kotputali Police Station Rajesh Kumar said.

He said the children have been admitted to a local hospital.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bus accident school children Jaipur Delhi highway

Comments

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Minor girl killed by aunt in Haryana in suspected case of child sacrifice

PM Modi plans three 'surprise gifts' for Nepal

Your brother more honest than you: Omar Abdullah to Mehbooba Mufti

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'