Goa mining scam: SIT questions former CM Digambar Kamat's son-in-law

Goa Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) today questioned Govindraj Dempo, son-in-law of former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, in connection with a mining scam it is probing.

Published: 07th May 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. | File Photo

By PTI

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Karthik Kashyap said, "Dempo was questioned about shell companies both in India and abroad with accounts linked to foreign banks."

He said that Dempo, a businessman, was questioned for two hours.

The SIT, set up by Goa Police's Crime Branch, is investigating a complaint filed in July 2013 by the state Mines and Geology department.

The complaint sought to fix criminal liability on those involved in illegal mining, as pointed out by various committees, including the Justice M B Shah Commission appointed by the Centre.

The Crime Branch had registered an FIR in August 2013 against those named in the reports prepared by the Shah Commission as well as other committees.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Mines and Minerals Development Act, Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, the Goa Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation, Storage of Minerals Rules 2004 besides the Indian Penal Code.

Kamat, who was one of those named in the FIR, was earlier questioned by the SIT on April 30 this year.

Kamat, who was Goa mines minister when the alleged irregularities took place between 2005 to 2012, is currently the Congress MLA from Margao in South Goa district.

