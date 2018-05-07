Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator held for operating IPL betting racket
A local BJP corporator and three others were today arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
Published: 07th May 2018 12:30 AM | Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:30 AM | A+A A-
UJJAIN: A local BJP corporator and three others were today arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
Cyber Crime police raided a house at Begam Bagh Railway Colony and caught Mohammed Farooque aka Raju Bhai along with others for allegedly running a betting racket on the IPL matches, said Neelganga police station inspector K S Gehlot.
He said police have recovered ten mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 14,000, and a register of betting accounts worth several lakhs.
Farooque and other accused, identified as Tabu, Arbaz, and Mohammad Ali Nizam, have been booked under appropriate sections of the IPC, Gehlot said.