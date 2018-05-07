Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator held for operating IPL betting racket

A local BJP corporator and three others were today arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

UJJAIN: A local BJP corporator and three others were today arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Cyber Crime police raided a house at Begam Bagh Railway Colony and caught Mohammed Farooque aka Raju Bhai along with others for allegedly running a betting racket on the IPL matches, said Neelganga police station inspector K S Gehlot.

He said police have recovered ten mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 14,000, and a register of betting accounts worth several lakhs.

Farooque and other accused, identified as Tabu, Arbaz, and Mohammad Ali Nizam, have been booked under appropriate sections of the IPC, Gehlot said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL betting racket IPL betting BJP corporator Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator

Comments

More from this section

Abetment of suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

'Proposal' to replace Kokborok with Hindi in news slammed

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey says Muhammad Ali Jinnah had worked to destroy the country

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats