Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator held for operating IPL betting racket

By PTI

UJJAIN: A local BJP corporator and three others were today arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Cyber Crime police raided a house at Begam Bagh Railway Colony and caught Mohammed Farooque aka Raju Bhai along with others for allegedly running a betting racket on the IPL matches, said Neelganga police station inspector K S Gehlot.

He said police have recovered ten mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 14,000, and a register of betting accounts worth several lakhs.

Farooque and other accused, identified as Tabu, Arbaz, and Mohammad Ali Nizam, have been booked under appropriate sections of the IPC, Gehlot said.