Home Nation

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train land measuring process suspended due to MNS' protest

The land measurement process was being undertaken in the Shilphata area of Shil village in neighbouring Thane district by the state's Public Works Department.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers today forced the suspension of the work of measuring land that needs to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, popularly called the bullet train project.

The land measurement process was being undertaken in the Shilphata area of Shil village in neighbouring Thane district by the state's Public Works Department.

Officials said that MNS workers disrupted the process several times and it had to be suspended in the afternoon, despite the presence of a posse of police, after the mob opposing it grew in numbers considerably.

"We will continue to oppose this measurement drive as we want jobs and not a bullet train. There will be flash protests as well to force the authorities to suspend the work," said Avinash Jadhav, MNS' Thane district chief.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been a vocal opponent of the multi-billion dollar project and has, during his public rallies, appealed to farmers along the route of the high-speed corridor to not allow the Railways to acquire their lands.

The 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, estimated to cost Rs 1,08,000 crore, is being built with the Japanese government providing a loan to cover 81 per cent of the cost.

The project, being constructed by a special purpose vehicle called the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), is targeted for commissioning by 2022-23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MNS' protest Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor Bullet Train

Comments

More from this section

Court orders FIR against AAP leader Ashutosh for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru

Shifting Kathua trial to Pathankot will boost morale of state police: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Alliance with Samajwadi Party after seat adjustment, says BSP chief Mayawati

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'