Sachin Tendulkar hails CBSE decision to make physical education mandatory for class 9 onwards, demands same for lower classes

The CBSE had recently decided that one period every day will be earmarked for health and physical education class 9 onwards in about 19000 of its affiliated schools.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has complimented the CBSE on making health and physical education mandatory from class 9 to 12 but has also suggested that the initiative should include lower classes as well.

 In a letter addressed to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, Tendulkar said he has been advocating the need to integrate sports education into the curriculum for the overall development of students.

“I have been advocating integration of sports education in the curriculum since a long time. The news that CBSE has made it mandatory in order to promote health and fitness from an early age is indeed a welcome move,” wrote Tendulkar who was famously called as “master-blaster”.

He raised concern that while India is set to emerge as the youngest nation in the world by 2020, it is also at number 3 when it comes to obesity and this is a serious matter of concern.

“A young, unfit and unhealthy India is a recipe for disaster. To be able to tackle this issue, we must build a strong sporting culture in our country,” he wrote. “CBSE’s decision to reserve one period every day for health and physical education is indeed a right move in that direction. Sports hold a larger potential and play a role in the comprehensive development of an individual. There is certainly more that can be done with this initiative.

Tendulkar, one of India’s most iconic sportsmen who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the world, has also argued that since the overall objective of the initiative is preventing obesity in children, the subject should be made mandatory for all classes.

“Sports not only helps physical health but also builds mental strength by developing discipline, focus, character and the overall personality of the child,” wrote the cricketer, who holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs in international cricket.

The CBSE had recently decided that one period every day will be earmarked for health and physical education class 9 onwards in about 19000 of its affiliated schools, a move that was dubbed as the “best birthday gift ever” by Tendulkar on his 45th birthday on April 26 this year.

Sachin Tendulkar CBSE physical education

