Stop children from choosing violence, it is against Islam, Mehbooba Mufti to parents

By UNI

Urging parents to prevent their children from treading the path of violence, which is claiming young lives in the state, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said violence was against the teachings of Islam.

"God has given us a life to live in peace and harmony and not to get killed at the age of 18 or 20. I think Islam also does not permit it," she said.

Ms Mehbooba also appealed to the national leadership to initiate meaningful dialogue to end the bloodshed in the valley.

While expressing deep anguish and grief over the death of five civilians on Sunday at Shopian during a security operation, the Chief Minister also said the state is losing young lives to the unending cycle of violence who otherwise could be utilised for a positive contribution to the state.

"I appeal to the people of J&K and to the people of the rest of the country, besides to the Centre to help find a midway to save young lives which are lost every day in the valley.

Most of the times stones and guns are in the hands of youth from economically weak background families," Ms Mehbooba said after inspecting the traditional guard of honour given to her by a police contingent on the first day of the re-opening of Civil Secretariat, the seat of the J&K government, in Srinagar.

She said a way should be found out so that neither the youth nor the security force personnel are killed and the vicious cycle of violence ends.

Ms Mehbooba also urged the Centre to initiate meaningful dialogue so that the cycle of violence ends as 'the youth who are getting killed are our children'.

"The sooner it happens, the more we can get our state out of the vicious cycle of killings and destruction", she added.

The Chief Minister also stated that Kashmir is a political issue and needs a political intervention.

Ms Mehbooba reiterated her stand that issues in Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved only through sustained dialogue between all stakeholders.