Stubble burning fire disrupts railway traffic in Punjab

By PTI

PHAGWARA: Railway traffic between Ludhiana and Jalandhar was hit today and three trains had to be stopped after fire from stubble burning reached near a track close to the Mauli railway station, around five km from here, an official said.

Phagwara Railway Station Superintendent Gyan Chand said the Amritsar-bound 12317 Up Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express was held up at Gate No 80 near the station for 39 minutes.

It halted there at 6:44 pm and passed through Phagwara at 7:23 pm, he said, adding that it left the site after a fire brigade controlled the flames in the fields Likewise, the 12412 Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express and the 12241 Chandigarh- Amritsar Superfast Express were also held up at Phagwara and Mauli-Goraya railway stations, he said.

Later, traffic was restored, Chand said.