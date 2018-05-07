Train services remain suspended for security reasons in Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train service has been suspended for the second day on Monday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have extended strike today also in protest against the Shopian encounter on Sunday.

Five youths were killed and about 30 others received bullet and pellet injuries in security force action in Shopian on demonstrators who had hit the streets after five militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), including a top commander and Assistant Professor of Kashmir University (KU) turned militant, were killed in an encounter yesterday.

However, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr S P Vaid has again reiterated appeal to people not to go near the areas where encounters between militants and security forces are taking place.

"The train service remained suspended today also following fresh directive from police", a railway official told UNI.

He said, all train runs between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramlla in north Kashmir will remain off track today also.

Similarly no train will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region, he said.

The official said the railway department is acting on the advice of police since the safety and security of passengers and railway staff was top priority, he said adding in the past railway suffered huge loss after coaches and railway stations and lighting system were damaged in stone pelting during demonstrations.

This is the third time train service was suspended in the valley for security reasons.

On May first all trains were suspended for similar reasons.

Yesterday train service remained suspended following strike called by separatists against the death of a youth who was run over by a police vehicle in the down town Srinagar on Saturday.

Last month the service remained suspended for nine times fully or partially for security reasons.

Trains go off tracks when there is any strike call by separatists or encounter between militants and security forces in the valley.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) , comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik have last night extended general strike today, when seat of the government, including the office of Chief Minister is reopening in summer capital.

The JRL has also asked people to march towards Civil Secretariat and organize sit-in against Shopian and Chattabal killings.

The train service has become very popular as it is being considered safe, fast and cheap against other mode of transport.

"We were expecting heavy rush of passengers on Monday when people are resuming their normal business and other activities after Sunday", railway official said.