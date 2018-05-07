Home Nation

Two dead, 15 injured as high winds sweep across Madhya Pradesh town

The winds hit Porsa last evening, damaging several houses and uprooting trees, Ambah town's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) R S Bakna said.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MORENA: A woman and a child were killed in separate incidents of house collapse and 15 others injured when high-velocity winds swept across the Porsa town here, an official said today.

A 60-year-old woman died when her house, located behind a school in the town, collapsed due to the high winds.

Besides, a 12-year-old boy was killed when his house came crashing down on the by-pass road in Porsa, he said.

Nearly 15 people were injured in different parts of the town in the incidents of wall collapse or trees falling on them, the SDM said, adding that they were admitted to the district hospital.

