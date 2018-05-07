Uttar Pradesh: Naeemul Hasan is Samajwadi Party candidate for Noorpur bypoll

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party today declared Naeemul Hasan as its candidate for the Noorpur assembly bypoll.

In a statement, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the party had decided to extend support to RLD candidate Tabassum Begum for Kairana parliamentary bye-election.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made an official declaration today in this regard, he said.

The Kairana bypoll was necessitated by the death of its sitting MP Hukum Singh in February.

Similarly, the bye-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident the same month.

Both the bypolls are crucial for the ruling BJP as well as opposition parties, as they may set the tone for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Voting for Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seat will be held on May 28.

The counting of votes for both the constituencies will take place on May 31.

Kairana parliamentary constituency comprises five assembly segments -- Shamli, Thanabhawan, Kairana (all in Shamli district) and Gangoh and Nakur (Saharanpur district).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJPs Hukum Singh had bagged 5,65,909 votes as he defeated Nahid Hasan of the SP who got 3,29,081 votes.