West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges 'irregularities' in NEET, writes to Centre

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today alleging "irregularities" in the conduct of the national medical entrance exam NEET in the state, and said the ministry could consider re-examination at some of the affected centres.

Banerjee, citing reports, said there were many examination centres in the state where students were not provided question papers in Bengali on time, while at some others, they were handed photocopies of question papers, bearing the same candidate code of multiple students.

Many candidates were given question papers in English and Hindi, she said.

"I strongly urge you to take immediate action against persons responsible for such irregularities, and also take suitable measures so that the candidates are not adversely affected, due to non-availability of appropriate question papers.

"And if need be, re-examination be scheduled to give a fair opportunity to all such candidates," the chief minister wrote in the letter to Javadekar.

The chief minister also gave reference of a central school located in the city, where "only 520 question papers were provided" when there were "600 students" appearing for the test in the institution.

Banerjee suggested setting up of a "coordination mechanism" at the institutional level, with the state government and the CBSE, for making proper arrangements for examinations.

The national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) is conducted by the CBSE.

"You are kindly aware that similar concerns were highlighted in the 2017 NEET UG examination conducted by CBSE and subsequently we were assured that such irregularities would not be repeated.

"It appears that the examination conducting authorities have not been careful enough to ensure that the examination is meticulously held and the career of prospective candidates not jeopardised," she said in the letter.

The NEET for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country was conducted by the CBSE in 136 cities yesterday.