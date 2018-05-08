CBI books four in NEET-UG exam cheating case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case against four persons who promised candidates appearing in the NEET (UG) 2018 exam to secure admission in government and private colleges.

The owners of Delhi-based Akruti Education, Ashwani Tomar and Arti Tomar, along with Mohit Kumar, a tout from Uttar Pradesh, and Manoj Sikka, owner of a Punjab-based consultancy agency, were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed an FIR against the four and some unidentified persons following a complaint by Director NEET, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Sanyam Bhardwaj on Sunday.

Kumar is accused of acting as the tout for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam by promising to secure admission in government and private colleges across India, the FIR said.

The four were accused of helping the candidates to qualify the NEET exam.

More than 13 lakh candidates attempted the NEET undergraduate (UG) 2018 exam held on Sunday.