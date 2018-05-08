Congress president Rahul Gandhi says he is ready for Prime Minister post

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today he is ready to become the prime minister if his party emerges as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Well, it depends on how well the Congress does in the election. I mean if it emerges as the biggest party, yes," Gandhi said, when asked during an interaction here if he would be the next prime minister.

Gandhi said he is "pretty confident" that Narendra Modi would not be the next prime minister.

If the Congress acts as a "platform" (with other parties in a coalition), the BJP does not stand a chance of winning the elections, he said at a function where he launched the "Samruddha Bharat Foundation".

"It is highly unlikely that BJP will form the next government, and the second part is that it is close to impossible that Modi will be the next prime minister," Gandhi said.

He said the opposition unity would not allow the BJP to remain in power.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress would win the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"Samruddha Bharat Foundation" is a platform to propagate liberal, secular and republican values across the country.

Its trustees include veteran film director Shyam Benegal and noted Supreme Court advocate KTS Tulsi.