Home Nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi says he is ready for Prime Minister post

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today he is ready to become the prime minister if his party emerges as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 08th May 2018 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi waves during an election rally | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today he is ready to become the prime minister if his party emerges as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Well, it depends on how well the Congress does in the election. I mean if it emerges as the biggest party, yes," Gandhi said, when asked during an interaction here if he would be the next prime minister.

Gandhi said he is "pretty confident" that Narendra Modi would not be the next prime minister.

If the Congress acts as a "platform" (with other parties in a coalition), the BJP does not stand a chance of winning the elections, he said at a function where he launched the "Samruddha Bharat Foundation".

"It is highly unlikely that BJP will form the next government, and the second part is that it is close to impossible that Modi will be the next prime minister," Gandhi said.

He said the opposition unity would not allow the BJP to remain in power.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress would win the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"Samruddha Bharat Foundation" is a platform to propagate liberal, secular and republican values across the country.

Its trustees include veteran film director Shyam Benegal and noted Supreme Court advocate KTS Tulsi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress president Prime Minister

Comments

More from this section

SC asks Water Resources Secretary to bring draft Cauvery management scheme on May 14

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemns death of Chennai tourist in Kashmir

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

TSR jawan shoots wife, children and self in Tripura

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more