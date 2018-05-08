Dust storm hits many places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A dust storm hit many places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and isolated areas in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota regions affecting normal life even though no loss of life or major damage to property was reported, officials said.

Many parts of the state could again see a dust storm or thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, according to the MeT department.

Gusty winds hit Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar and nearby areas in the morning leaving trees uprooted and sign boards damaged.

Moderate to light rains occurred at places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions while the weather remained dry in other divisions, according to the Met department.

Phalodi and Lohawat (both in Jodhpur), Sardarshahar (Churu) recorded 2 cm rainfall while many places recorded 1 cm or less rain till morning since yesterday, officials said.

The day temperatures reduced by a few degrees due to change in the weather.

Barmer and Pilani were recorded as the hottest places recording maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius followed by Kota at 38.7 degrees.

Secretary, Relief Department, Hemant Gera said there was no report of any major loss or death due to weather conditions.

The met department has forecast thunderstorm or dust storm in 27 out of 33 districts of the state during next 24 hours.